Bluzelle (BLZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.56 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.04298256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00068649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,620,178 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.