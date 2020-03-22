Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $887,250.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $10.39 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,620,178 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

