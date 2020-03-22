B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.22 ($5.55).

BME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON:BME traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 278.50 ($3.66). The company had a trading volume of 5,998,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 295.70 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 339.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

