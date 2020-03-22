Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.12.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,315,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,892. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

