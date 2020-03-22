Bolivarcoin Price Tops $0.0113 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $162,633.16 and approximately $299.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 114.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bolivarcoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000105 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,355,560 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bolivarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bolivarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.