BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32,806.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $234,967.50 and approximately $32,806.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00004082 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00033918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00093950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,065.60 or 1.00225817 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00082120 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000917 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,133 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.