BOMB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $33,349.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003923 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $223,062.13 and $33,349.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00093209 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,965.51 or 0.99792797 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000905 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,133 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.