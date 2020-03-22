Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,955.77.

Booking stock opened at $1,177.43 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,150.00 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,736.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,923.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

