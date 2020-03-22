BOOM Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $818,490.59 and $19,983.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.02692212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00191872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,251,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,761 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

