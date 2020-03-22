Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,664. The stock has a market cap of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.