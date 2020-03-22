BOScoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,766.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $49,766.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00073083 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.