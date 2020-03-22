Bottos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.66 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Bit-Z and BigONE. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $860,662.21 and approximately $3.66 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, BigONE and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

