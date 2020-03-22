BoutsPro (BOUTS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $76,715.80 and approximately $20,584.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

