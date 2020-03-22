BQT Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. BQT has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,445.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BQT has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.04374971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003759 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,947,067 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

