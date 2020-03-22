Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $90,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,273,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,553,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,890,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,703,000 after buying an additional 34,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

