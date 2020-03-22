Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 737.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,312 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

