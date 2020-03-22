Brokerages Anticipate Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

