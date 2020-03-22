Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $9.87 on Friday. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

