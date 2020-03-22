Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $17.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $70.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.53 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $73.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY opened at $12.00 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $182.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.