Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Civista Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CIVB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,302. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.94. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

