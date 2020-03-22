Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Corvus Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 123,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,568. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

