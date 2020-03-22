Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

