Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $17.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Option Care Health an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Option Care Health stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.85 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

