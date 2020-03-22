Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.32. PetIQ posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $17.93 on Friday. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,602 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,879,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $2,018,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.