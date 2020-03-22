Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

NYSE PAA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.26.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

