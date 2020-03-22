Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sierra Wireless posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

SWIR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 431,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

