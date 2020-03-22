Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post sales of $402.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.30 million to $405.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $359.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zynga by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.94 on Friday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.