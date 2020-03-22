Brokerages Expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 189,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,541. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $103,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

