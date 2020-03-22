Brokerages Expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Natus Medical an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTUS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $19.52 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $659.93 million, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,658,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,079,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,687,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.