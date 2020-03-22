Brokerages Expect SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 530,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in SunOpta by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 673,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 202,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 732,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.