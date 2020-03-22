Brokerages Set $37.75 Target Price for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $37.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SCU opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.29%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

