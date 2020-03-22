BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

