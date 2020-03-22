Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stake Reduced by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,378 shares during the quarter. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

