BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $9.35 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $10,393.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.04298616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038558 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003778 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

