BTU Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $7,872.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,406 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

