Bulwark (BWK) Market Capitalization Tops $131,456.62

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $131,456.62 and approximately $85.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

