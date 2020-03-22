Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,937.27 ($25.48).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Main First Bank lowered shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,159 ($15.25). 4,127,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,735.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,018.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

