Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.95.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE:BURL traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.01. 1,951,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,685. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 285.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

