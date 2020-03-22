Burst (BURST) Hits One Day Volume of $11,500.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $11,500.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex and Upbit.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,638,772 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

