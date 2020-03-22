BVF Inc. IL Has $25.55 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,475 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 7.53% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $10.06 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

