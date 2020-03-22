Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0002

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, Binance, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $41.48 million and $3,035.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00655625 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001617 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Coindeal, cfinex, Binance, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

