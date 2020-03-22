Bytom Price Hits $0.0522 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and FCoin. Bytom has a market cap of $52.30 million and $13.74 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00605182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC, BitMart, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEgg, CoinEx, RightBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM, Kucoin, EXX, Gate.io, Neraex, OKEx, FCoin, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

