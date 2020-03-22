C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 194,774 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $85,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $2,027,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $63.91 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

