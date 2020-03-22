Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cable One worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $265,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 31.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO stock traded up $24.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,270.96. 82,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,612.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.49. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $937.50 and a 12-month high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.