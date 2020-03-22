Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 554.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,263 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,746. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

