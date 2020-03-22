Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

NYSE:MAA opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

