Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Western Digital worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,971 shares of company stock worth $2,478,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.