Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $97.60 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

