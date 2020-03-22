Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 581.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 464,241 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $17.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

