Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.51 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,427,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.57 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

